Musicians Telling the Truth About Being a Parent

What's it like being an internationally touring rock star and also a parent?

Balancing long hours in the studio and on the road with the demands of home and family life is one of the toughest parts of a career in music. If you've ever wondered what it's like for major rock musicians who are also parents then you are in luck.

We've collected some interviews of rockers talking about being a parent to see what some of our favorite musicians had to say about parenthood.

Corey Taylor, Ozzy Osbourne, Kurt Cobain, James Hetfield, Jonathan Davis and more open up on parenting as rock stars.

READ MORE: When Rockers Bring Their Parents Onstage

Support our channel by picking up Loudwire merch.

If you're new, Subscribe!