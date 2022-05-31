It doesn't happen very often, but there are occasional moments when rock stars bring a parent onstage, offering them a chance to bask in the glory of their child's success.

After all, where would any musician be without their parents — regardless of what type of upbringing an individual had, they're ultimately responsible for bringing that musician into the world. A little payback is always nice and in this Loud List, we've highlighted a handful of heartwarming moments featuring rockers and mom or dad.

Let's take it back to 1996 for the first clip where Mary Morello, mother of Tom Morello, introduces Rage Against the Machine as "the best fucking band in the universe." There's something about moms cursing onstage that is just the best. Billy Corgan's dad even says something similar in another clip!

And at a Pearl Jam show, Eddie Vedder wasn't in position to bring his mom onstage, so, instead, he brings a bit of the stage to her and crowd surfs a bottle of wine up to her seat.

Watch those moments in the video below

When Rockers Brought Their Parents Onstage