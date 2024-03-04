You don't often think of thrash metal musicians as having a soft side, but in this Loud List, we compiled video clips of thrash musicians being wholesome AF.

Last week, we compiled 10 insane metal covers of classic rock songs, but this week, it's all about the feel-good moments. Sometimes we all need something to put a smile on our face.

Heavy music generally serves as a great outlet for fans to get out their frustrations and anger, and thrash in particular is known for being especially visceral and aggressive. But the musicians are still just people like the rest of us, so they can also have their tender moments from time to time.

In this week's video compilation, you'll see clips of Metallica's James Hetfield being goofy and Lars Ulrich being sensitive, Anthrax's Frank Bello choking up while talking about Dimebag Darrell, Slayer's Tom Araya being interviewed by kids, Megadeth's David Ellefson recall memories of the late Nick Menza, and some other moments with Marty Friedman, Bobby Blitz and Chuck Billy.

Check it out below. The moments may be far and few between, but they do happen!

Thrash Musicians Being Wholesome AF