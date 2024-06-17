For this week's Loud List, we compiled clips of metal bands covering pop songs.

You don't typically think you'll hear pop songs when you're going to a metal show, but music is music, and a lot of artists don't discriminate by genre. Plus, you'd be lying if you said there isn't a single pop song in the history of music that you like.

The definition of pop music has changed overtime, especially as certain genres become more prominent. During times where rock 'n' roll was the most popular style of music... one could argue that it was "pop music," as "pop" just stands for popular.

Nowadays, most people associate the term pop music with any artist that's played on Top 40 radio stations. So, musicians including Beyonce, The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus and Ed Sheeran would be considered pop.

READ MORE: 11 Ways Metal + Pop Really Aren't That Different

Metal and pop may have more in common than you think — take it from rock and metal artists such as A Day to Remember, who covered Kelly Clarkson; Halestorm, who covered Lady Gaga and I Prevail, whose popularity actually skyrocketed after their cover of a Taylor Swift song ("Blank Space") went viral.

Check out the full video compilation for yourself below. Hearing the songs in a different style may help you appreciate them more.

Metal Bands Covering Pop Songs