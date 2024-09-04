With some seemingly big news from the band underway, let's look back at the 10 most unforgettable Linkin Park moments in this week's Loud List.

Linkin Park were one of the biggest bands to emerge from the 2000s, not just in rock and metal but in music in general. They transcended genre, attracting fans from a wide scope of backgrounds and generations throughout their career.

The group's story came to a halt in July of 2017 when frontman Chester Bennington died. Their last studio album One More Light came out earlier that year, but since then, they've kept a pretty low profile, aside from sharing a couple of previously unheard tracks from the Meteora sessions for its 20th anniversary.

Something is happening in the Linkin Park world tomorrow (Sept. 5), as they've teased in countdowns and other mysterious teasers over the last week and a half. An event is apparently taking place in Los Angeles in the afternoon, but we still aren't quite sure what it is.

Needless to say, it's an exciting time to be a Linkin Park fan. And since we've done several Loud List compilations on other rock and metal artists, we figured now would be a good time to look back on some of the most notable moments in Linkin Park's career.

You'll see some memorable bits from interviews, live performances, awards ceremonies and more.

Check out the video below, and brace yourself for what's to come from the band tomorrow.

10 Unforgettable Linkin Park Moments