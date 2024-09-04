The Heaviest Song From Every Linkin Park Album

What were Linkin Park's heaviest songs on each of their albums?

Though Linkin Park showed their versatility over the years, dabbling with rap, electronic music and pop, their bread and butter was Chester Bennington's screaming voice and Mike Shinoda's aggressive raps in some of their hit bangers.

Over the course of their career, the band went from nu-metal breakouts to a band that continued to evolve and push the envelope. Sometimes that meant the music leaned heavier. Other times it got more experimental and/or softer as they continued to branch out and expand their audience.

Which songs were the heaviest?

Sometimes it was a big hit, such as "One Step Closer" or "Given Up." Other times you had to dig a little deeper to find that full-throttle rocker. Anyone ever cranked "War"?

And yes, just for fun, we gave you a bonus track that ranks as one of their heaviest despite never appearing on an official studio album.

So which Linkin Park songs were the heaviest from each album? See our picks below.