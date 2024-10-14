In this week's Loud List, we present 10 unhinged Axl Rose moments.

The Guns N' Roses frontman has maintained a pretty chill reputation throughout much of the last decade, but there was a time (ahem) when he was known as one of the most hot-headed musicians in rock 'n' roll. It was part of what made being a GN'R fan such a wild ride back in the day.

Although one of his most infamous moments was when he dove off the stage into the crowd in St. Louis and then ended the concert early (which resulted in a riot), he's stopped the show and even jumped into the crowd on a few occasions. His intentions were always good, even if his actions seemed a little chaotic at the time.

On one such occasion, he jumped into the crowd to help a fan who was struggling because the crowd wouldn't stop when he yelled to them. Another time, he brought an interpreter out in South America to tell fans to stop throwing things at the stage so no one would get hurt.

During a more recent incident, he went after a member of the paparazzi in an airport after they shoved his manager Beta Lebeis. A lot of these instances were called for.

Then there were the mid-show rants, where the singer took the opportunity to address things that had been said about him and his family in the press, or call out other celebrities for being a "double talkin' jive motherfucker."

We're not picking on Rose for his past, but rather highlighting some moments that were wildly entertaining. Check out the compilation below.

10 Unhinged Axl Rose Moments