In this week's Loud List, we present the 10 times Post Malone was more metal than you.

Malone actually became famous as a rapper, but he's dabbled in various genres throughout his career. His latest album F-1 Trillion is a full-blown country record packed with collaborations with some of the genre's biggest names, but the musician also has quite a background in rock and metal.

The artist learned how to play guitar when he was a teenager after developing a fondness for the game Guitar Hero, according to an interview he did with Snoop Dogg. He cited Metallica and Megadeth as some of his earliest influences, and shared that he played in hardcore and metalcore bands before he started experimenting with hip-hop.

We compiled a Loud List of some of Malone's most metal moments, so you can actually see him play guitar when he was in a metal band. You'll also see a clip you may have seen rather recently from when he performed Alice In Chains' "Them Bones" on The Howard Stern Show.

The musician's most metal moments weren't just performances though. He was also interviewed on David Ellefson's podcast, and talked about his appreciation for Nekrogoblikon with Joe Rogan.

See all of the moments in the video compilation below.

10 Times Post Malone Was More Metal Than You