Walls of Death But They Get Increasingly Massive – Watch

Have you ever seen a wall of death that just kept getting increasingly more massive?

In this week's Loud List video compilation, we show footage of some wild walls of death at concerts that were already pretty intense to begin with, but somehow grew even more massive.

If you've never experienced or participated in a wall of death before, it's a form of moshing where the audience splits itself down the middle as the music builds up, and then when it drops, the two sides run toward each other and slam into each other as they meet.

You may recall that a girl went viral for dancing in the middle of a wall of death during a Sanguisugabogg concert late last year. Videos of the fan dancing on the floor just moments before the two sides charged each other went viral on TikTok, and she even addressed some comments that accused her of not knowing what a wall of death was.

Walls of death look a lot more dangerous than they actually are, as long as people follow proper moshing etiquette. They've become a popular occurrence at metal concerts and are especially associated with bands such as Lamb of God and Sick of It All.

A wall of death during a Lamb of God concert is actually featured in the video compilation below, along with others that took place during Bring Me the Horizon, Suicide Silence and other performances.

Walls of Death But They Get Increasingly Massive

