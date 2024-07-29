In this week's Loud List, we present you with 10 unforgettable Pantera moments.

Last week's video compilation featured some of the most memorable moments of Blink-182's career, but this week's is all about one of the most beloved metal bands of the '90s and 2000s — Pantera.

Pantera's career has been broken up into a few different chapters, the first being with original vocalist Terry Glaze in the early-to-mid 1980s. Philip Anselmo joined in his place in '86, and the band went in a different direction from that point on.

The video compilation focuses on the Anselmo-era of the band, from their iconic 1991 performance at Monsters of Rock in Moscow, Russia, all the way to today. There are a lot of events highlighted in between, including bits from the quartet's final performance in 2003, the news coverage when Dimebag Darrell died and more.

You'll also see footage of the boys on Headbanger's Ball, a performance with Judas Priest's Rob Halford, a dog on their stage and some other notable moments.

Nearly two decades after Pantera called it quits, Anselmo and Rex Brown joined forces with Zakk Wylde and Anthrax's Charlie Benante to celebrate the legacy of the band and the lives of Darrell and Paul. They've been playing shows together since late 2022, so perhaps there will be more unforgettable moments to come in the future.

Check out the full video below to see some of the biggest moments of Pantera's career.

10 Unforgettable Pantera Moments