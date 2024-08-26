In this week's Loud List, we present you with 10 unforgettable Tony Iommi moments.

We've done a few compilation videos on some of your favorite rock and metal artists, including Led Zeppelin, Blink-182, Pantera and a few others. This time, it's all about Iommi, one of the most iconic guitarists in heavy metal.

In fact, Black Sabbath are often credited as the innovators of heavy metal, so one could argue that Iommi is the most iconic guitarist in metal since he played a huge part in its creation — especially with his use of the legendary "Devil's Interval" tritone at the start of the song "Black Sabbath" on their eponymous debut record.

We pulled some of Iommi's most notable moments and compiled them into one video.

You'll hear Iommi's response when asked about the band Coven, whose 1969 album Witchcraft Destroys Minds & Reaps Souls opened with a song called "Black Sabbath." You'll also hear the story of how an accident at his factory job resulted in his fingertips being severed off, which led to him having to be especially creative when playing the guitar.

If that hadn't happened, perhaps metal as we know it wouldn't be the same today.

In one of the clips, he also explained why their second album was originally going to be titled War Pigs, but had to be switched to Paranoid instead.

Check out the full video for yourself below.

10 Unforgettable Tony Iommi Moments