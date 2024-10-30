Sanguisugabogg Fan Responds to Criticism After Going Viral for Dancing in Wall of Death

A Sanguisugabogg fan has responded to criticism after going viral for dancing in the middle of a wall of death at one of the band's recent concerts.

The show in question took place in Silver Spring, Md. this past Friday (Oct. 25). In videos posted online, the fan can be seen walking out onto the floor after the crowd separated to create a wall of death and start dancing.

"Holy crap. This girl was trying to be sexy for social media or something and went dancing in the pit at the Sanguisugabogg show in Silver Spring just before a wall of death," someone who shared the video on X wrote.

There was a mix of reactions from other individuals, with some suggesting that she knew what was going on and others criticizing her over it, assuming that she had never seen a wall of death before.

"Can promise you no one gets 'wrecked' in a wall of death lol," one person responded to the post.

"When you think you're the main character," another response reads.

Some also pointed out that during the clip, the pit dancer can be seen waving both sides of the wall of death to start charging.

The Pit Dancer Speaks Out

The pit dancer, whose name is Haley Williams, shared a TikTok a few days after the Sanguisugabogg concert addressing the remarks online. She started the TikTok with a couple of screenshots from the videos of her that people shared.

"That was me," she said. "I am alive. I fully anticipated all of that. I knew exactly what I was doing."

Williams added that she's been in pits before, and that a Knocked Loose concert was the first time she had ever been in one. She then showed the heeled boots that she wore the night of the Sanguisugabogg show to prove she was the one in the videos, as many critics pointed out the height of her heels in the footage, and the skirt she wore.

She also noted that the only injuries she received during the night were some cigarette burns that she accidentally inflicted on herself.

"Everybody concerned about my well-being — I am alive, I am okay, thank you for checking up on me," she said. "As for the rest of you hoes, you heifers who are like, 'Oh, main character syndrome' — yeah, I got that shit."

See her video below.