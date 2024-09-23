In this week's Loud List, we present you with 10 unforgettable Angus Young moments.

We've done a few compilation videos on some of your favorite rock and metal artists, including Led Zeppelin, Blink-182, Pantera and a few others. This time, it's all about Young, the schoolboy outfit-wearing guitarist in AC/DC who's one of the most iconic guitar players in hard rock.

Chances are, if you've seen any of our Gear Factor videos, then you know how much of an influence Young and AC/DC have been on several generations of guitarists, especially with riffs such as the one from "Back in Black."

You'll see clips of the guitarist being a jokester during interviews, shredding onstage without a guitar strap (or shoes), playing the piano, going after a member of the audience who threw a beer onstage and opening up about the loss of his brother and bandmate, Malcolm Young, who died from complications due to dementia in 2017.

You're going to want tissues for that clip, so be prepared. Check out the full video below.

AC/DC had to take a break from performing for a couple of years due to Brian Johnson's hearing loss, but they returned to the stage in October of last year for the massive Power Trip festival in California.

This spring, they embarked on a European tour, which marked their first tour since 2016. So perhaps we'll get to see more legendary Young moments in the future.

