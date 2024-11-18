In this week's Loud List, we present the 10 most unforgettable Jim Morrison moments.

The Doors vocalist was one of the earliest cases of the typical controversial rock 'n' roll frontman. His wild behaviors got him in trouble years before he was ever even in a band, though his drinking and experimenting with psychedelics and other substances certainly intensified as his musical career advanced.

Morrison was fascinated with philosophy and literature, and thus, he was a skilled storyteller in his lyrics. Some of the stories were a bit disturbing (listen to "The End" from 1967's The Doors), but that was part of what made the singer so unique to other vocalists who were popular at the time.

The frontman had quite a rebellious nature, resulting in him being arrested numerous times in different states, getting the band banned from televised performances because he refused to change his song lyrics and more.

Unfortunately, a lot of Morrison's most outlandish moments weren't caught on video since they took place so long ago. Audio from The Doors' infamous 1969 concert in Miami — where Morrison went on a rant onstage and allegedly exposed himself to the audience — can be heard online, but there isn't video footage of it.

READ MORE: The Most Shocking Rock + Metal Moments of the '70s

So we went through the archives and found actual video clips of some of Morrison's most unforgettable moments. He lived a short life, having died at the age of 27 years old, but his impact and legacy were profound for future generations of rock stars.

See 10 of the most unforgettable Jim Morrison moments below.

10 Unforgettable Jim Morrison Moments