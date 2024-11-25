In our latest Loud List video, we look at the wildest rock and metal moments of 2024.

Another year has flown by, and we're about to officially be halfway through the 2020s! A lot has happened in rock and metal since January — some good, some not-so-good and others, just downright crazy.

It's easy to forget what happened in the last year, and it's also easy to think something happened a really long time ago when it was really only a few months ago. Time is a strange concept. But we're here to help you with it and give you a refresher for all things 2024.

Our latest video compilation features some of the wildest moments that happened in our world this year. You'll see footage of one of the most buzzworthy guitar solos that went viral over the summer, someone performing a metalcore version of a hit pop song on a competition show, a legendary moment at the Olympic Games, a massive wall of death, members of a band fighting onstage and more.

Then there was Taylor Momsen's insane experience being bit by a bat onstage while The Pretty Reckless were opening for AC/DC. It's all in there.

Check out the video for yourself below. For more 2024 content, you can also check out our list of the Best Rock and Metal Albums of 2024 here, and the Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2024 at this location.

The Wildest Rock + Metal Moments of 2024