In a conversation with Eddie Trunk, Tom Morello explained that Post Malone has a similar songwriting style to Chris Cornell.

Given that Morello has done so many collaborations with other musicians over his career, Trunk asked which artist he hopes to release a song with at some point. The guitarist revealed that he started working on a track with Malone five or six years ago, but he hasn't been able to get him to finish it.

Malone has dabbled in different genres throughout his career, and his most recent album F-1 Trillion is actually a full country album. But he is a rocker at heart.

"We wrote a song together that, to my ears, sounds like what 'Beat It' was to Michael Jackson," Morello enthused. "It is a banger. It is an absolute awesome rock song."

The rocker said he's seen Malone a couple of times since they started on the track together, but just haven't been able to coordinate time to complete it. Regardless, Morello praised Malone's talent and songwriting abilities, and explained how his songwriting style is similar to that of Cornell, who was in Audioslave with the guitarist for several years in the 2000s.

"When we would write songs with Chris, we sort of threw music at him — whether it was a simple chord progression like 'I Am the Highway' or a more complicated heavy riff — and he would just come up instantaneously with a bunch of great melodies. We'd put those down, and then he would write words to whatever," Morello recalled.

"And that's exactly how Post Malone does it. Excellent melody — hit, hooky, beautiful, terrifying melody one after another. And that's one thing they have in common."

Hopefully we'll eventually get to hear this "banger" of a song.

Listen to the full interview below.

Tom Morello Explains Post Malone + Chris Cornell Songwriting Similarity