See our Loud List of the best and worst of metal karaoke.

Typically, we like to focus our Loud Lists on rock and metal musicians and things that happen at concerts. This week, it's all about fans giving it their all while singing metal songs and karaoke.

Karaoke is all about having fun. Some people take it seriously and sing incredibly well while others just want to get the crowd going. Then, there are the ones who take it seriously but... well, they don't sing incredibly well, to put it lightly.

Did you know the inventor of the world's first karaoke machine, Shigeichi Negishi, died earlier this year in March? He was 100 years old, according to CNN. For decades, his creation has brought people together over their love of music and singing.

For this Loud List video compilation, we compiled footage from two different instances where people were singing a particular rock or metal song at karaoke — one clip is really good, and the other is not.

You'll hear people tackle Metallica's "Enter Sandman," Van Halen's "Runnin' With the Devil," System of a Down's "Chop Suey!" and some other great tracks.

Check out the full video below. You can determine for yourself which of the performances you think was the better of the two.

The Best and Worst of Metal Karaoke