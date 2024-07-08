In this week's Loud List, we made a video compilation of rockers trash talking other artists.

Rock and metal may not have as much drama as the rap and hip-hop worlds do (shout out to XXL), but they still have their fair share. Whether it was inspired by a feud or just a simple lack of respect, there's plenty of footage of rock and metal artists trash talking others.

In the compilation, you'll see Dave Mustaine explaining what separated Megadeth from Metallica back in the '80s, members of Muse mocking and making fun of Slipknot, Marky Ramone and Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols going back and forth at each other during a live event and more.

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl somewhat makes it into the video twice — once when he dissed Taylor Swift onstage, which happened very recently, and again when Courtney Love went off about him on a radio show. She dedicated a "song" to him during her rant and mentioned her late husband, Nirvana's Kurt Cobain.

Some of these artists may or may not be on better terms now, so we're not trying to rehash old news. The video is solely for your entertainment, because deep down inside, everyone loves a little reality TV every now and then.

Check out the compilation for yourself below.

Rockers Trash Talking Other Artists