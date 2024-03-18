Late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury had some iconic interview moments during his career.

One of the greatest vocalists in rock 'n' roll, Mercury wasn't just a showman on the stage, but was one when he was off the stage as well, and especially in interviews. He had a way of entertaining even when he wasn't trying to.

For this week's Loud List, we compiled clips of some of Mercury's most iconic, wittiest moments in interviews. In the video, you'll hear him describe his, er, favorite hobby, all of the swear words he learned during his time in Munich (which he lived in for a time, according to uDiscover Music), how he felt about being rich and what he did with his money, and why he stopped doing interviews for a time.

Spoiler alert — it's because he hated them. He said it himself, which is likely why he had such a wicked sense of humor and sassiness during the rest of them.

READ MORE: The 35 Best Mustaches in Rock Music

"I don't want to change the world. I don't want to talk about peace or any kind of, sort of political content because I just don't feel I'm motivated that way," he explained during one of the clips.

"I'm not saying I don't believe in peace, I don't personally feel I'm capable of writing peace messages and things like that because I'm not in that sort of environment."

See the full video for yourself below.

Freddie Mercury's Most Iconic Interview Moments