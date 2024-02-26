10 Insane Metal Covers of Classic Rock Songs

What are some insane metal covers of classic rock songs?

There are countless cover songs by rock and metal bands, and while artists often try to stay true to the sound and mood of the original song, many others completely reinvent the tracks by adding their own personal flavor to them.

According to Far Out Magazine, The Beatles' "Yesterday" is the most-covered song of all time.

For this Loud List video, we rounded up some of the wildest covers of classic rock songs by metal bands. These are some of the most well-known songs in rock 'n' roll, but the artists who covered them added a darker, heavier twist.

You'll see footage of Ghost covering The Beatles, Twisted Sister doing The Rolling Stones, Between the Buried and Me cover Queen, Type O Negative tackle Neil Young and some others. The clips are all from live performances, but some of them may have been turned into studio recordings at one point or another.

Watch the compilation below to see the wildest metal covers of classic rock songs. You can also check out our previous Loud List of Nu-Metal Bands Talking About Their Classic Albums at this location.

