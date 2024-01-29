Even interviewers aren't immune to being embarrassed, so we compiled a Loud List of 10 times rock and metal musicians embarrassed people who were interviewing them.

It can be intimidating talking to a musical artist, and sometimes, interviewers say things that don't sit well with them. Other times, the musicians are just in a feisty or sarcastic mood, and leave the interviewer completely dumbfounded. In this video, you'll see some cringeworthy interview moments with members of Slipknot, Soundgarden, Green Day, Black Flag, The Smashing Pumpkins and a few other groups.

This is a judgement-free zone, we just created the list solely for your entertainment... and so that you'll know what not to say if you ever speak to one of these rockers. A prime example you'll see in the video is not to make comments about how loud a band is when they play live. Isn't that the point of a rock or metal show? Chris Cornell certainly had a funny reaction to that remark at the Pinkpop Music Festival in 1992.

Check out the video below for 10 times musicians embarrassed interviewers.

10 Times Musicians Embarrassed Interviewers