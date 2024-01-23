Johnny Cash was a true music icon, a man who made the most of his life and left us with a slew of unforgettable moments. And in this Loud List, we're give you a glimpse into the legend's far-reaching impact on popular culture over the years.

Cash was there at the birth of rock 'n' roll, with many noting his presence in what would become known to many as the "Million Dollar Quartet." The other members would include Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and the legendary Elvis Presley, and to kick off this list, we give you a glimpse at Cash hamming it up in front of the cameras, doing his impression of "The King" himself.

Though Cash's songs were often serious in nature, the musician did have a pretty good sense of humor, and we bring you a bit of Johnny laughing it up with comedian Steve Martin doing a card trick that goes awry. He's later go on to appear on Saturday Night Live and even make a Simpsons cameo as well.

But first and foremost, "The Man in Black" was known for his music, his impact usurping genre lines, and for that at one point in time he brought modern day rocker Beck to tears complimenting the musician on one of his performances. And we leave you with Cash's final interview, discussing the afterlife with MTV News host Kurt Loder.

Revisit the life and legend of Johnny Cash through his many on-screen appearances in the video below.

12 Unforgettable Johnny Cash Moments