Slipknot's Sid Wilson has launched a new record label called Vomit Face Records and revealed the first artist he signed.

Although he's been in Slipknot since 1997, Wilson has also made music and toured as DJ Starscream, fronted the band Sid and appeared on countless other musicians' releases. He clearly enjoys keeping busy and experimenting with other genres and Vomit Face is another extension of that.

“Vomit Face Records is about tearing down the walls,” Wilson said of the new label in a press release. “This is for the artists who don’t fit in and never wanted to. It’s rebels in motion that unapologetically stand out. It’s to celebrate imperfection, people making real art out of the mess in a world that rewards fake. It’s where the sound, hard work and spirit collide and no one can tell you how to look or feel.

"Real art isn’t pretty, it should stir something slightly uncomfortable and break down those walls to create something new inside of you. It’s a place for the misfits to have a voice and a place to make their own.”

Who's the First Artist Wilson Signed to Vomit Face Records?

Wilson's first signing on Vomit Face is a rapper named Lil Bushwick. His first single, "Take It Back," features vocal contributions from his late father Bushwick Bill of the 1990s hip-hop group Geto Boys, whom Wilson had formed a friendship with before his death in 2019.

"Bushwick Bill and I had made a promise to each other to make an album,” Wilson said. “After several roadblocks in scheduling, Bill sadly and unfortunately passed away due to illness most were unaware of. In meeting his son and discovering that he too was a music artist, I made a promise to the spirit of the great Bushwick that I would fulfill our pact by producing an album for his son."

Thus, Wilson recruited DJ Lethal of Limp Bizkit to co-produce Lil Bushwick's first song with him and then debuted it with the announcement of the record label.

"I’m proud to say, we made the impossible possible for this iconic hip-hop lineage of father and son," Wilson concluded.

Lil Bushwick's self-titled debut album will be out Oct. 31.

Lil Bushwick, 'Take It Back'