Jay Weinberg Names the Artists He Feels Most Inspired By (They’re Not All Metal!)

In a new interview, Jay Weinberg named the artists he's feeling most inspired by lately — and they're not all metal musicians.

The rocker was featured as the latest guest on the HeartSupport YouTube channel, where he discussed therapy, his views on mental health and burnout, navigating fatherhood for the first time and how his musical journey has shaped him.

Toward the end of the conversation, Weinberg was asked which artists have had an impact on him lately.

"There are all sorts of artists that I really like that speak to the dynamics of being a person that i could listen to on any one day to get through, to use music to overcome things like we all do," he said.

Weinberg noted Neurosis and Converge as two bands that come to mind for him that have motivated him to think through the questions he has about life and existence since he was a teenager. He specifically touched on Neurosis' 2026 album An Undying Love for a Burning World, which was the group's first release in a decade.

"That is the album of their lives and really feels like that: their best work to date," he praised. "To address the incredibly complex nature of what it means to be a person in this age and not in some kind of contrived way but in a very real, primal, cuts-to-the-core-of-you kind of way."

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He added that Converge's latest albums Love Is Not Enough and Hum of Hurt, both of which came out in 2026, have created that same listening experience for him as well.

"It's kind of ceremonious that we're all using this music to stare darkness and confusion and anxiety and stress in the face and not run away from it, but to feel embraced in taking that on for ourselves... That's immensely powerful."

From there, Weinberg listed a few other artists he appreciates including Sean Solomon and his album The World Is Not Good Enough, Andy Shauf, Billy Strings and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, whom he referred to as "freakishly prolific."

"Between all these artists, there's stuff that i know when i feel it, when i get transported and i can feel that this person's creative output or this collective's creative output makes me feel lighter in some way. It makes me feel like those emotions that I feel are understood by these people as well," he shared.

Listen to the full interview below.

Jay Weinberg Names the Artists He Feels Most Inspired By (They're Not All Metal!)

Check out a list of rock and metal musicians who've been in multiple successful bands in the gallery below.