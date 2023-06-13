Skillet + Theory of a Deadman Add Fall 2023 Tour Leg for ‘Rock Resurrection’ Tour
There's more "resurrecting" to do, so Skillet and Theory of a Deadman will be back to deliver with more shows this fall. The two bands teamed up earlier this year for the "Rock Resurrection" tour, and they've now added a fall tour leg of the U.S. that will also feature Saint Asonia, who supported the bands earlier this year.
The tour gets underway Oct. 20 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with shows booked through a Dec. 9 finale in Wichita, Kansas. See all of the cities and dates listed below.
For Skillet, this is a continuation of their touring in support of the Dominion album, which has yielded six songs since its 2022 release. It should be noted that at 12N today, Skillet will be hosting a fan Q&A session on YouTube to discuss the tour and to premiere their live video for the current rock radio song "Psycho in My Head." Be sure to check in here to catch it.
Theory of a Deadman are touring in support of their Dinosaur album, that arrived earlier this year and features the title track, "Ambulance" and "Two of Us (Stuck)." Saint Asonia, meanwhile, issued a pair of EPs, Introvert and Extrovert. last year.
Skillet will host a "Rock Resurrection" tour pre-sale for fan fans this Wednesday (June 14) at 10AM local time. Be sure to get your tickets here.
Skillet / Theory of a Deadman / Saint Asonia Fall 2023 Tour Dates
Oct. 20 - Baton Rouge, La. @ Raising Cane's River Center
Oct. 23 - Shreveport, La. @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
Oct. 22 - San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
Oct. 24 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center
Oct. 26 - El Paso, Texas @ El Paso County Coliseum
Oct. 28 - Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Rio Rancho Events Center
Oct. 29 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena
Oct. 31 - West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center
Nov. 01 - Idaho Falls, Idaho @ Mountain America Center
Nov. 03 - Spokane, Wash. @ The Podium
Nov. 04 - Kent, Wash. @ Showare Center
Nov. 07 - Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena at Metrapark
Nov. 08 - Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismark Event Center Arena
Nov. 10 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
Nov. 11 - Brookings, S.D. @ Dakotah Bank Center
Nov. 12 - Waukee, Iowa @ TBA
Nov. 14 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Nov. 15 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
Nov. 17 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre
Nov. 18 - Johnstown, Pa. @ 1st Summet Arena
Nov. 19 - Mashantucket, Ct. @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Casino
Nov. 21 - Norfolk, Va. @ Chartway Arena
Nov. 22 - Salem, Va. @ Salem Civic Center
Nov. 24 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place
Nov. 25 - Orlando, Fla. @ Orlando Amphitheater
Nov. 28 - Mobile, Ala. @ Mobile Civic Center
Nov. 30 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
Dec. 01 - Spartanburg, S.C. @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
Dec. 02 - Johnson City, Tenn. @ Freedom Hall Civic Center
Dec. 05 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Dec. 06 - Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
Dec. 08 - North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Dec. 09 - Wichita, Kan. @ Hartman Arena