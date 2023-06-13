Skillet + Theory of a Deadman Add Fall 2023 Tour Leg for ‘Rock Resurrection’ Tour

There's more "resurrecting" to do, so Skillet and Theory of a Deadman will be back to deliver with more shows this fall. The two bands teamed up earlier this year for the "Rock Resurrection" tour, and they've now added a fall tour leg of the U.S. that will also feature Saint Asonia, who supported the bands earlier this year.

The tour gets underway Oct. 20 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with shows booked through a Dec. 9 finale in Wichita, Kansas. See all of the cities and dates listed below.

For Skillet, this is a continuation of their touring in support of the Dominion album, which has yielded six songs since its 2022 release. It should be noted that at 12N today, Skillet will be hosting a fan Q&A session on YouTube to discuss the tour and to premiere their live video for the current rock radio song "Psycho in My Head." Be sure to check in here to catch it.

Theory of a Deadman are touring in support of their Dinosaur album, that arrived earlier this year and features the title track, "Ambulance" and "Two of Us (Stuck)." Saint Asonia, meanwhile, issued a pair of EPs, Introvert and Extrovert. last year.

Skillet will host a "Rock Resurrection" tour pre-sale for fan fans this Wednesday (June 14) at 10AM local time. Be sure to get your tickets here.

Skillet / Theory of a Deadman / Saint Asonia Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Oct. 20 - Baton Rouge, La. @ Raising Cane's River Center

Oct. 23 - Shreveport, La. @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 22 - San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

Oct. 24 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center

Oct. 26 - El Paso, Texas @ El Paso County Coliseum

Oct. 28 - Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Rio Rancho Events Center

Oct. 29 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena

Oct. 31 - West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center

Nov. 01 - Idaho Falls, Idaho @ Mountain America Center

Nov. 03 - Spokane, Wash. @ The Podium

Nov. 04 - Kent, Wash. @ Showare Center

Nov. 07 - Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena at Metrapark

Nov. 08 - Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismark Event Center Arena

Nov. 10 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

Nov. 11 - Brookings, S.D. @ Dakotah Bank Center

Nov. 12 - Waukee, Iowa @ TBA

Nov. 14 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Nov. 15 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Nov. 17 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

Nov. 18 - Johnstown, Pa. @ 1st Summet Arena

Nov. 19 - Mashantucket, Ct. @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Casino

Nov. 21 - Norfolk, Va. @ Chartway Arena

Nov. 22 - Salem, Va. @ Salem Civic Center

Nov. 24 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place

Nov. 25 - Orlando, Fla. @ Orlando Amphitheater

Nov. 28 - Mobile, Ala. @ Mobile Civic Center

Nov. 30 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

Dec. 01 - Spartanburg, S.C. @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Dec. 02 - Johnson City, Tenn. @ Freedom Hall Civic Center

Dec. 05 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Dec. 06 - Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Dec. 08 - North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Dec. 09 - Wichita, Kan. @ Hartman Arena

