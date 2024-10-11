Theory of a Deadman’s Tyler Connolly Prepares For Unplugged Tour + Says New Music Is Coming in 2025

Theory of a Deadman's Tyler Connolly joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday (Oct. 10) to dive deep into the band's upcoming unplugged tour — and he also shared some hints as to when fans can expect new music.

"The whole record is pretty much written," Connolly revealed to host Chuck Armstrong about Theory's follow-up to 2023's Dinosaur. "So, we have to figure out timing. The timing, you know, honestly comes down to touring because we don't want to put out a record or put out a song and then just sit at home."

Connolly said the band has to take a break from touring in order to get the album ready and because of that, he thinks the fall of 2025 is a realistic timeframe for when fans might hear the new record.

"[In a] perfect world, we'd have something maybe out in the summer and then have a fall tour or something. It's tough. We'd love to just continuously tour but we have to let the dust settle for a little bit sometimes."

Theory of a Deadman's Unplugged Tour

Before any new music comes out, Theory of a Deadman will hit the road for an extensive unplugged tour that kicks off on Oct. 18 at The Factory in St. Louis.

"I think we're going to pull some people onstage, from the crowd," Connolly said about the tour.

"We've never done that before, so we're going to have a couch or some chairs and pull some people up. I think we're going to have a bar...I might make some people some drinks. We'll try to find some cool stuff to do, to be interactive and not just be presenting something people can watch. They can be a part of it."

As for the music they'll play onstage, Connolly said the band hopes to channel the vibes of MTV Unplugged.

"We're going to play some songs we haven't played in a long time, maybe ever," he admitted. "But it's tough, it's tough to pick a set and then figure out there's some songs where I'm just like, 'Guys, I don't think I can pull this off acoustic.'"

Ultimately, Connolly seemed most excited for the intimacy this tour will give fans — something they're not used to with Theory's normal big rock shows.

"You can't hide," he said about playing acoustically.

"This has to sound good. There's no way to mask it ... I think people will be very impressed if we can pull out some stuff acoustically with three-part harmonies and stuff. I think people will be like, 'This is how it should be.'"

What Else Did Theory of a Deadman's Tyler Connolly Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it was like first meeting and working with Cory Marks and how that friendship has grown: "Cory is a great singer. I tell people all the time, the guy can sing."

Why he loves Hardy's music: "I like his message ... I like that song he has about the guy who leaves a letter in his guitar case, telling him to quit. I love that, it's right up my alley. That's the kind of stuff that I would write."

What runs through his head when he realizes how long Theory of a Deadman have been around: "It makes you very vain, this job, so over the years, it's great to just age gracefully."

