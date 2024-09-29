Nick Hexum Reflects on Nearly 30 Years of 311’s Self-Titled Record – ‘We Wanted to Make Very High-Energy, Live-Sounding Album’

311's Nick Hexum joined Loudwire Nights on Friday (Sept. 27) to look back on nearly 30 years of the band's self-titled album as well as celebrate their next full-length record, Full Bloom, out on Oct. 25.

"It's been a little bit since we've had new music to celebrate," Hexum told host Chuck Armstrong specifically about Full Bloom's lead singe — and 311's first new song in five years — "You're Gonna Get It."

Get our free mobile app

"I feel like we're in a new zone...we're excited about the new album that we made."

Hexum said the band's morale is high as they get ready for the release of Full Bloom.

"When we do that build and the drop on 'You're Gonna Get It,' it's like, okay, this is 311 at its peak."

Looking Back on 311's Self-titled Album

Along with preparing for Full Bloom, Hexum shared a detailed recollection of the making and release of 311's iconic 1995 self-titled album.

"We did record it 30 years ago, it was '94," Hexum said. "During Grassroots, our second album, we didn't have a home. We put our meager possessions in storage and we just lived on the road and we're just going to tour until we go gold."

Though Grassroots didn't get certified gold by the time they were ready to record, Hexum admitted they couldn't wait.

"We could really feel the momentum was picking up," he recalled.

"We decided we wanted to make a very high-energy, live-sounding album. We recorded the basic tracks all at once and kept the songs kind of short and to the point because, you know, the feedback we were getting was that our albums didn't measure up to our live performance."

READ MORE: Page Hamilton Says Helmet Knew They Were Making Unique Music In Their Early Days

As Hexum shared his reflection of 311, he couldn't help but emphasize what an exciting time it was for the band.

"There was just a magic energy."

What Else Did 311's Nick Hexum Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why the band put such an emphasis on touring in their early days — and why he's grateful they still embody that same ethos

What it was like playing NPR's Tiny Desk Concert

Why he believes 311's music has a higher calling than just sex, drugs and rock and roll

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Nick Hexum joined Loudwire Nights on Friday, Sept. 27; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.