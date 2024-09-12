"My wheels are constantly turning."

Hardy joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday (Sept. 10) and quickly admitted he's already working on the follow-up to Quit!!, the album he released earlier this year.

"I can't get into [it] too much," he told host Chuck Armstrong, "but I'm working on that and I already have a concept and idea for the record."

While he didn't have many details to share, he did hint that the next album will be just as shocking to fans as Quit!! was this year.

He also gave listeners a vague idea of when they can expect to hear it.

"There will be new music with a tour following next year. Probably in the spring."

How Hardy Ended Up Onstage With Creed

In addition to celebrating Quit!!, Hardy has stayed busy on the road. Not only has he had his own shows to worry about, but he's found himself as the special guest at various gigs in Nashville, including a recent spot with Creed at the Ascend Amphitheater.

"[Scott Stapp] and I got in touch with each other and then the next thing I know, I was like, 'Dude, I'm coming to your show,'" Hardy recalled.

He said he wasn't asking to sing onstage, he just wanted to let Stapp know he was coming to see Creed and, if it worked out, wanted to say hello.

"He asked me if I wanted to hop up and do a song and I just said, 'Send me the setlist.'"

Hardy ended up trading verses with Stapp on "Weathered," a song he picked for one specific reason.

"I could have easily done 'My Sacrifice' or 'Higher,' but like, I didn't want to feel like I was overstepping," he said.

"I'm such a huge fan. I know I know all their songs and so I just picked something that was not as big of a hit — but a song I love."

What Else Did Hardy Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

