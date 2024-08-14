At the Nashville, Tennessee stop on Creed's ongoing Summer of '99 tour, country rocker HARDY made a surprise special guest appearance, singing "Weathered" with the hard rock legends.

Creed played the Weathered title track sixth in the set, after "My Own Prison" and before "What If."

As he introduced the special guest, singer Scott Stapp teased the crowd a little bit about what was ahead.

"It wouldn't be a Nashville show unless we had some surprises, right?" Stapp rhetorically asked the crowd, "I'm gonna say this because it sounds funny — me and this next artist slipped into each other's DMs and we started talking and we became kinda friends. I said hey man, when you're in town, wanna jam? He said, 'Man, I would love to.'"

Welcoming the country rock superstar to the stage, the frontman enthused, "So, hey, let's give it up for HARDY!"

Stapp took the first few lines of the first verse, with HARDY picking up the back half before the two singers belted out the chorus together. The crowd roared and as the song came to a crash ending, the two singers walked toward each other for a handshake and tight embrace.

READ MORE: 10 Best Rock Ballads of the 2000s

View fan-filmed video footage of the surprise moment directly below and learn more about HARDY's Creed fandom further down the page.

Creed, "Weathered" with HARDY (Aug. 13, 2024)

Creed Setlist (Aug. 13, 2024)

01. "Bullets"

02. "Torn"

03. "Are You Ready?"

04. "Never Die"

05. "My Own Prison"

06. "Weathered" (with HARDY)

07. "What If"

08. "Say I"

09. "Faceless Man"

10. "One"

11. "What's This Life For"

12. "Rain"

13. "With Arms Wide Open"

14. "Higher"

Encore:

15. "One Last Breath"

16. "My Sacrifice"

via setlist.fm

HARDY Is a Big Creed Fan

Earlier this year, as HARDY tours in support of his new album Quit!!, he has been playing covers of Creed's "My Sacrifice," "One Last Breath" and "With Arms Wide Open."

Typically, he encourages crowd sing-alongs during these covers. Watch footage of a couple covers from HARDY's June 30 show in New Jersey below.

Creed On Tour

Creed's Summer of '99 tour will come to a close at the end of September. After one month off the road, the band will embark on a late 2024 headlining run featuring 3 Doors Down and Mammoth WVH.

See all upcoming dates at Creed's website.