Marilyn Manson's upcoming roles in both Starz's American Gods and Shudder's Creepshow have been canceled after the veteran rocker and occasional actor was accused of abuse this week by his former fiancée, actress Evan Rachel Wood, and four other women.

On Monday (Feb. 1), Wood, 33, identified Manson as the abuser she'd previously discussed but, until this week, left unnamed. Accusers named Sarah McNeilly, Ashley Lindsay Morgan, Ashley Walters and Gabriella corroborated the story with additional allegations of abuse at the hands of Manson, 52, whose real name is Brian Warner. Subsequently, the musician's record label dropped him and Manson issued a statement refuting the accusations while characterizing his past relationships as consensual.

The fallout continued late Monday, however, when Manson's remaining appearance on American Gods was canceled by the cable TV show's network. As noted by TVLine, the entertainer has portrayed the character Johan in two Season 3 episodes of American Gods thus far.

"Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season," a Starz representative told Deadline. "Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse."

AMC's Shudder followed suit by pulling Manson's upcoming episode of its horror anthology series Creepshow. The musician was set to appear in at least one segment during the show's second season, but a Shudder rep has told Deadline that the segment will be replaced.

Manson has done a good amount of acting parallel to his music career, beginning with a small part alongside his former Marilyn Manson bandmate Twiggy Ramirez in David Lynch's 1997 film Lost Highway. Since then, he's frequently appeared on TV shows such as Sons of Anarchy and Salem.

But that onscreen career may come to a halt following this week's events.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner," Wood claimed via Instagram on Monday, "also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."