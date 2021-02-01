Marilyn Manson’s Former Personal Assistant Supports Evan Rachel Wood’s Abuse Allegations

A Twitter thread from Marilyn Manson’s former personal assistant and guitar/keyboard tech, Dan Cleary, has resurfaced following allegations of abuse from Evan Rachel Wood and four additional women. Cleary, who worked as Manson’s keyboard tech from 2007-2008, claims Manson “broke” Evan Rachel Wood and turned her into a different person.

Wood accused Manson by name earlier today (Feb. 1) after years of referring to an abusive ex-boyfriend. The actress spoke to Congress in 2018 about her ordeal, advocating for the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights Act.

After serving as Manson’s keyboard tech, Dan Cleary says he worked as Marilyn Manson’s personal assistant in 2014. He also worked as a guitar tech for Manson’s band in 2015 before departing the personal assistant job that same year. In September 2020, Cleary posted the following statement via Twitter:

I worked directly with Marilyn Manson in 2007-2008 for his touring band when Evan Rachel Wood was with him. She was on tour with us the entire time. Over the course of 1 year he turned her into a different person. He broke her. I didn't totally realize until later in life. I then starting working for him as his personal assistant in 2014-2015. I saw first hand, over and over him being an abusive violent boyfriend to his girlfriend Lindsay. Over the almost two year stretch I saw her in tears and him screaming and belittling her more often than I didn’t.

He would threaten to kill her, cut her up, bury her, embarrass her to the world. Making her cry and fear him made him feel good. He would remind her that she’d be homeless without him and make fun of her learning disabled family member.

Everyone in his immediate circle knows this. But everyone (including myself) is afraid to say anything because of “the code”. It's frowned upon to tell people’s private business.

Those of us that stay quiet do it because we were making a living. And it’s hard to find work in music if you can’t keep your mouth shut. But enough is enough. His fans will be angry and not believe it because they don’t want to. I understand that. I’m sorry to them. But it's true.

I will also say that a reason I stayed quiet is because of a kind thing he did. On tour in 2007, my stepmom died suddenly. The Manson camp flew me home for a week on their dime and paid me anyway. I will still never forget that and it sincerely meant a lot to me.

But as I see so many people defending him and calling his accusers liars I’ve just had enough. Believe them, I saw it. I have nothing to gain from this and plenty to lose. There are people in his band/crew that I’m still close to. My apologies to them. But they also know I’m right.

He is a brilliant musician, an incredibly smart & funny man. But he’s also a mentally & physically abusive drug addict that has the ability to be super kind & emotional. It’s hard to wrap your head around. I’m not asking for him to be “canceled”, fuck ALL that cancel stuff.

My sole focus is for people to not call these women liars. They’re not. Manson gave me a living for a long time, gave me great music as a kid, I appreciate the opportunities. I saw the entire world for the 1st time with him. This was not easy but I had to do it. I stand by it.

Loudwire contacted Cleary in September 2020 for our own investigation into abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson. Cleary responded, "My intention & reason for speaking up has much less to do with harming Manson & his career and EVERYTHING to do with letting the women making claims know that I believe they're telling the truth, because I have seen the behavior & patterns firsthand. Almost every woman I love in my life has been abused either sexually, physically or mentally, and too often are not believed. Defending famous people because we are fans of theirs or on their payroll, like in my case, is a sad defense when lives are being ruined. I own my part for going along with it, and I'm sorry for that."

Early this morning (Feb. 1) Cleary tweeted in reference to the five women who publicly named Manson as an abusive former partner. "It’s gonna be a long day for someone. Shit, meet the fan," he wrote. "I told you before. Believe the women. Proud of them for naming their abuser. There’s strength in numbers. Sadly the number is high.”

Marilyn Manson’s team has yet to offer a statement on the allegations against him, though Manson did previously comment on speculation that Evan Rachel Wood’s tales of abuse were about him, calling it “rumors.”