Win Korn’s ‘See You on the Other Side’ 20th Anniversary Vinyl Edition!

It's been 20 years, but Korn's See You on the Other Side still rocks. Now here's your chance to get a 20th anniversary edition vinyl variant courtesy of the Loudwire Nights Radio show, making it the latest addition to our Loudwire Record Club.

To mark 20 years, Tempo Music will be issuing a limited 20th edition run of vinyl for the See You on the Other Side album. There are actually three different variants along with the traditional black.

The platinum selling album initially was released back in 2005 and spawned the hit singles "Coming Undone" and "Twisted Transistor." The new 20th anniversary edition comes with a bonus track titled "Last Legal Drug" that was previously only available on the deluxe CD.

So how do you get your hands on one of these special 20th anniversary Korn vinyls? Simply use the entry form below to provide your contact details. If your name is selected, we'll reach out using the details to arrange for you to receive your vinyl. But you'll want to make sure to go ahead and enter as this contest wraps on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

READ MORE: 11 Essential Nu-Metal Vinyl Albums You Should Own on Vinyl

And just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.