Fieldy Announces Hiatus From Korn

Korn bassist Fieldy announced he’ll be taking time off from the band. In a post shared earlier today (June 21) Fieldy addressed some of his “bad habits” that have caused tension with his bandmates and loved ones.

Fieldy is an original member of the legendary nu-metal band, remaining in Korn throughout the group’s entire 28-year history alongside Jonathan Davis and James ‘Munky’ Shaffer. Fieldy’s break from Korn will be his first, apart from short stints in 2012 and 2017 when Ryan Martinie and Tye Trujillo, respectively, filled in for the bassist.

Fieldy writes:

To all Korn fans worldwide.

The past 6 years I’ve been dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and has caused some tension with the people around me. It’s been suggested to me to take some time off to heal. I’m going to respect what was asked of me and take that time. Unfortunately you will not see me on stage with my band.

I will be working towards getting the bad habits out of my system. In the meantime I will be staying creative to keep my mind & soul in a good place.

I’m thankful for all of your support, patience & understanding as we all have something that we deal with.

Jonathan, Munky, Ray and Head, I love you and I don’t want to bring any tension or bad vibes to the circle.

Fieldy

Korn have not yet commented on Fieldy’s hiatus. The band will co-headline a tour with Staind this summer with support from ’68 and Fire From the Gods.