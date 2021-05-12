Korn Announce Summer 2021 U.S. Tour With Staind

This summer is about to get loud — Korn have announced a U.S. tour for 2021 with Staind, who will be joining them for all dates.

The 28-date run will begin in early August in West Palm Beach, Fla., and will end in Dallas toward the end of September. In select cities, they'll also be joined by '68 and Fire From the Gods.

It's been a while (yes, pun intended) since rock and metal fans have been able to look forward to concerts at all, and your chance to grab tickets for this tour starts with a pre-sale on May 13 at 10am local time. The general sale starts Friday, May 14 at noon local time. Tickets are available through Live Nation.

See the full itinerary below.

Korn's latest studio release is 2019's The Nothing, however, frontman Jonathan Davis has confirmed that the band finished writing its follow-up a couple of weeks ago. Who is to say when they'll be able to hit the studio to start recording it now that they're going to be hitting the road — but we're more than okay with that.

Right now, live music is the majority of musicians' main priority because of how long they've been deprived from taking the stage.

Staind also have new music underway. After reuniting in 2019 and playing a handful of shows, vocalist Aaron Lewis just recently confirmed that he believes their new album will be out sometime in 2022 — which will be their first new record since 2011's Staind.

Korn Summer 2021 U.S. Tour With Staind

Aug. 05 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 07 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds

Aug. 08 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 11 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 13 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 14 - Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Aug. 17 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 18 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 20 - Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 21 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 24 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 25 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 27 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 28 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 31 - Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 02 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 03 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sept. 05 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 06 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater

Sept. 09 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 12 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 15 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 18 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 19 - Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sept. 21 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 23 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival