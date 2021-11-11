Korn Debut First New Song of 2021, ‘Start the Healing,’ Announce New ‘Requiem’ Album

Korn's year is winding down on a high note as the veteran band has just released "Start the Healing," their first new original song since the issuing their 13th album, The Nothing, in 2019, and it is now confirmed that Requiem will serve as that album's successor.

The track's arrival comes after days of light, cryptic teasing by Korn and its members. A billboard bearing a black/grey background and the Korn logo began to appear around the world earlier this week and this was followed up by static video clips that offered up one clue, "11:11," leaving fans to try to piece together the significance of these numbers in tandem with the infinity loop symbol that appeared in captions.

Listen to the new song and check out the Tim Saccenti-directed video below and if you like what you hear, the song is now available right here.

Korn have also revealed a release date for Requiem, with the album set to arrive on Feb. 4, 2022. You can pre-order / pre-save the album at this location.

This year has been full of ups and downs for Korn, who embarked on a summer co-headlining tour with Staind and were later tabbed as the fill-in for Faith No More on System of a Down's stadium concerts. Multiple members of the group —Jonathan Davis, Munky and Ray Luzier, contracted COVID-19, which caused some postponements while also necessitated temporary fill-ins for both Munky and Luzier at different times.

Just days before Halloween, news also broke that Davis had been casted as a villain — 'The Pet' — in the forthcoming horror film The Devils' Tree. There is no official release date set for the flick as of yet, but an official video clip has been released and can be viewed here.

Korn, "Start the Healing" Lyrics

Do you really wanna come with me?

It's hard to see from the eyes of a stranger

Are you ready for the feeling to leave

So that you can breathe and not live with the danger? But there is always something fighting its way back in

But there is always something pushing me to give in

Do you really wanna make believe

And try to achieve a little break from the anger? I should've been good

I should've been down

I couldn't let go

What could I do?

I can take it all away, the feelings

Break apart the pain and start the healing

I should've withstood

I shouldn't bow down

I couldn't get through

What could I do?

I can take it all away, the feelings

Break apart the pain and start the healing Do you really wanna prowl with me?

This travesty cuts sharp like a razor

Are you ready for your scars to bleed?

You will succeed pulling out the invaders But there is always something fighting its way back in

But there is always something pushing me to give in

Do you really wanna make believe

And try to achieve a little break from the anger? I should've been good

I should've been down

I couldn't let go

What could I do?

I can take it all away, the feelings

Break apart the pain and start the healing

I should've withstood

I shouldn't bow down

I couldn't get through

What could I do?

I can take it all away, the feelings

Break apart the pain and start the healing Everything i'm feeling burst into flames

Looking at a soul that's broken and strain

Every night the wish is always the same

Keep on hoping that I don't go insane The more you fall for it

The more it starts to stick

The more you fall for it

The more it starts to stick

The more you fall for it

The more it starts to stick

The more you fall for it

It's never gonna quit I should've been good

I should've been down

I couldn't let go

What could I do?

I can take it all away, the feelings

Break apart the pain and start the healing

I should've withstood

I shouldn't bow down

I couldn't get through

What could I do?

I can take it all away, the feelings

Break apart the pain and start the healing Break apart the pain and start the healing

Korn, Requiem Album Art + Track Listing

Loma Vista Recordings

1. "Forgotten"

2. "Let the Dark Do the Rest"

3. "Start The Healing"

4. "Lost in the Grandeur"

5. "Disconnect"

6. "Hopeless and Beaten"

7. "Penance to Sorrow"

8. "My Confession"

9. "Worst Is On Its Way"