Korn’s Jonathan Davis Is the Villain in a New Horror Movie

Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis will play a villain in the new horror movie The Devil’s Tree. Davis was cast a character called The Pet, who finds endless comedy in killing people.

Production on The Devil’s Tree began in 2013, getting stuck in various levels of development hell before its eventual completion. The movie was directed and co-produced by Joshua Petrino, who did the film’s visual effects. Petrino’s credits include work on the TV series Wilfred and the films Split and Contracted.

“After visiting a landmark tree rumored to be a gateway to hell, a group of friends hold a pitiful house party where, without explanation, they realize they mentally can't bring themselves to leave,” reads the film’s synopsis. “Shortly after this revelation, torment and slaughter begins at the hands of a supernatural killer with a warped, sadistic sense of humor.”

"Jonathan did an amazing job as our villain,” Petrino raves. “He really helped us create a memorable character and it was a lot of fun working with him. He was perfect for the role. We started production in 2013 and we've had what seems like a never ending amount of obstacles along the way. The movie has changed quite a bit from when we first started, but now we are ready to start showing it. I'm going to be honest, this film isn't for everyone, but if you like things like Clerks, Hatchet, The Devil's Rejects, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, or Damien Leone's Terrifier- it's probably for you."

Davis adds, "[Josh] asked me to be involved and I thought it was a cool idea and it ended up happening. Everything about killing is funny to [The Pet] it’s just dark dark comedy.”

The Devil's Tree

A new clip has also just been released from The Devil’s Tree, which shows the gruesome moment when a character’s wound from having his tongue ripped out is cauterized by a hot poker.

The Devil's Tree - Poker Clip

An official release date has yet to be announced for The Devil’s Tree, but IMDb reports the movie is in its post-production stages.