It's been quite a rollercoaster over the last few months for Korn, who just dropped the new single "Start the Healing" and announced a new album this week. Munky and Brian "Head" Welch joined Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez to discuss the record, and they offered an update on Fieldy, who's currently taking a break from the group.

"I mean, right now he's just taking some time to kinda figure out what makes him happy and figure out his happiness and what he wants to do with his life, I guess is the best way to put it. And make sure his mental health is at its best, because if your mental health isn't good, or you're not clear, you're gonna make bad choices," Munky explained.

"I make an example. I had my own challenges through the years, and once you get clarity, your life becomes a lot easier to manage," he continued. "We're just giving him time to like, no pressure, just figure out what you want to do because we can still work and we can still go out and tour. But we miss him. We love the guy, and we want him to just be healthy."

Suicidal Tendencies' Roberto "Ra" Díaz was announced as the temporary touring fill-in for Fieldy back in July, but it's unclear whether he'll hit the road with the group when they head back out in 2022.

Both Munky and Head did confirm that despite his hiatus from the band, Fieldy did play on "Start the Healing," as well as the entire upcoming album Requiem, which will be out Feb. 4, 2022.

"I think that the title of the song is so appropriate for the time we're all in," Munky remarked of the new single. "Because everybody just needs a little healing right now, whether it's mental health or physical health. And hey, we're not getting any younger."

