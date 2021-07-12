With Korn bassist Fieldy taking a hiatus, the Jonathan Davis-led act have announced his touring replacement in Suicidal Tendencies' Roberto "Ra" Díaz, who'll fill in on the bass guitar for Korn's summer 2021 shows.

"We appreciate your kind words of support in response to the recent tour update about @Fieldykorn," Korn said on Monday (July 12). "While our brother takes some time to heal, we wanted to let you know that we are bringing our friend @Ra_Diaz from @SuicidalTendencies out with us this summer to fill in on Korn bass duties."

The band continued, "We've all been rehearsing to get ready to bring the heat, and we can't wait to see you."

Fieldy, the Korn co-founder whose real name is Reginald Arvizu, revealed his leave from the California alt-metal mainstays last month. In a subsequent statement, Korn responded that they "love and support [their] brother Fieldy. Health and family always come first."

On June 21, Fieldy said, "The past six years, I've been dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits, and has caused some tension with the people around me. It's been suggested to me to take some time off to heal. I'm going to respect what was asked of me and take that time. Unfortunately, you will not see me on stage with my band."

Korn will join Staind for a tour across the United States this August and September. Get tickets and more information at kornofficial.com.

Tye Trujillo, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo's son who now plays in Blu Weekend with Noah Weiland, filled in on bass for Fieldy at several Korn dates in 2017.