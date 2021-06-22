Korn Show Support for Fieldy Taking Indefinite Hiatus

Korn have shown their love and support for their bassist Fieldy Arvizu who announced yesterday (June 21) that he'd be taking an indefinite hiatus from the band.

"We love and support our brother, Fieldy," they shared while reposting the bassist's original statement. "Health and family always come first."

Fieldy announced he’ll be taking time off from the band yesterday. In a post shared on social media, the bassist addressed some of his “bad habits” that have caused tension with his bandmates and loved ones.

"The past six years I’ve been dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and has caused some tension with the people around me," he wrote in a statement. "It’s been suggested to me to take some time off to heal. I’m going to respect what was asked of me and take that time. Unfortunately you will not see me on stage with my band."

You can read Fieldy's full statement here.

Fieldy is an original member of the legendary nu-metal band, remaining in Korn throughout the group’s entire 28-year history alongside Jonathan Davis and James ‘Munky’ Shaffer. Fieldy’s break from Korn will be his first, apart from short stints in 2012 and 2017 when Ryan Martinie and Tye Trujillo, respectively, filled in for the bassist.

Korn band will co-headline a tour with Staind this summer with support from ’68 and Fire From the Gods.