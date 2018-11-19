While former Korn drummer David Silveria had a relatively short tenure with Core 10, he did find elements from that group that will carry over with him to his next project. Silveria, bassist Chris Dorame and guitarist Joe Taback have launched a new band called Bias after exiting Core 10 earlier this year.

The group is rounded out by frontman Rich Nguyen and guitarist Mike Martin, with Nguyen being found as part of a singer search. The group has been in the studio with Chris Collier writing and recording material for their debut disc.

While music has yet to surface from the group, the band did get a nod of approval from Sunflower Dead's Michael Del Pizzo, who wrote in their bio, "People aren’t going to expect how good this is... I think a lot of people I know are going to like this."

The group will make their concert debut at the Schecter Guitar Research Indie NAMM Party in Anaheim on Jan. 25.

Silveria appeared on Korn's first seven studio albums, running from 1994's self-titled offering through 2005's See You on the Other Side.