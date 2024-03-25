The Summer Slaughter Tour is making a comeback in 2024!

Festival officials confirmed the traveling tour's return for 2024 through their social media, leaving a message on their Instagram that read, "The Summer Slaughter Tour. WE ARE BACK!," also noting that the tour would take place in the U.S. and Canada in July and August this year.

In addition, organizers left a simple four word message for fans in the comments that read, "We are a dynasty."

The History of Summer Slaughter

The Summer Slaughter originated in the U.S. in 2007, founded by Sumerian Records honcho Ash Avildsen. The tour featured a more extreme metal lineup with Necrophagist serving as the inaugural headliner. Decapitated, Cephalic Carnage, Cattle Decapitation, The Faceless and more playing the initial run.

In year two, the festival expanded to include dates in Canada and Europe as well as the U.S. with The Black Dahlia Murder headlining the extreme metal festivities in the U.S., Necrophagist in Canada and Suicide Silence in Europe.

In 2009, the tour branched out with another territory covering Australia and New Zealand for the first time with Necrophagist returning to lead the tour down under. In 2010, the tour visited Mexico for the first time with Job for a Cowboy leading the way.

Over the years, Summer Slaughter became known for giving a platform to extreme metal acts, with the last year of the festival taking place back in 2019 with Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex and The Faceless leading a North American run.

But, in 2020, the music world shut down with COVID restrictions and the tour had remained inactive until this year.

Lineup Guesses

No further details accompanied the announcement, so the lineup still remains a mystery. But that didn't stop fans from speculating in the announcement thread. Given that Brand of Sacrifice's "Dynasty" accompanied the announcement, may fans were quick to suggest that they would be one of the bands on the bill.

Others shared their hopes for nods to past performers such as The Faceless, The Black Dahlia Murder, Lorna Shore, Job for a Cowboy and Dying Fetus.

But at this point, everything concerning the lineup is just speculation. Stay tuned to the festival website for additional announcements on the lineup, dates and venues and ticketing.