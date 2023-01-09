It's a new year and if 2023 is anything like 2022, it's going to be full of more reunions, just don't count on Skid Row getting back together with classic singer Sebastian Bach anytime soon. And happiness is a big factor.

"It's not even a part of any sort of thought process," Sabo says of the reunion idea in an interview with We Go to 11 that took place in September (transcription via Blabbermouth).

"This is Skid Row," he asserts, expressing support for the band's current lineup, "And that conversation is 23 years old."

Currently fronting the band is Swedish singer Erik Grönwall, who joined the group last year and contributed to their new record, The Gang's All Here. He's the fifth frontman the band has had since they split with Bach (Skid Row went on hiatus after firing Bach in 1996 and returned in 1999 without him), but only the second to be featured on new music, the other being the late Johnny Solinger, who died in 2021 and occupied the role from 1999 through 2015.

Continuing his thoughts, Sabo goes on, "And I have no desire to… I'm not interested; none of us are. It comes down to happiness, and we're really, really, really happy where we're at and how the band sounds and feels. I love playing our music, and I love playing it with the guys that we're playing it now with. And so I don't wanna change that. I'm in a great place personally, and I think we're all in a great place as a collective."

In recent years, Skid Row's members have expressed little interest in welcoming Bach back, at least not since an ill-fated attempt to reestablish dialogue between both camps in 2015.

Bach, meanwhile, has celebrated his time in Skid Row by embarking on anniversary tours behind the group's first pair of albums — 1989's Skid Row and 1991's Slave to the Grind.

Catch Skid Row on their co-headlining tour with Buckcherry this spring from March 9-31 at these dates. For tickets, head here.

