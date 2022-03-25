After unveiling new singer Erik Grönwall earlier this week, Skid Row are back with the classic-sounding title track to their new album, The Gang's All Here.

Grönwall comes in as the replacement for ex-DragonForce singer ZP Theart, who joined the ranks in 2017, and he's got a killer set of pipes and a ton of charisma, all of which help make "The Gang's All Here" such a standout track and one that will take many fans right back to the late '80s and early '90s. Even "Tricky Little Vicky" hear referenced in "Rattlesnake Shake" off Skid Row's self-titled debut is here! And so are some rollicking riffs and screaming solos.

"We are beyond excited to release this record. It has been a long time in the making and a lot of hard work has been put into it by the band and our producer Nick Raskulinecz. And the addition of Erik has lifted the songs to new heights. Add all this to the fact that we start our world tour in Las Vegas with the Scorpions residency this Saturday at Zappos Theater makes it easy to say that Skid Row is going to have a great year," commented guitarist Dave 'Snake' Sabo and bassist Rachel Bolan.

Listen to the new song below and view the artwork and track listing for The Gang's All Here, Skid Row's first album since 2006's Revolutions Per Minute, further down the page. Look for the album to be released on Oct. 14 and pre-order your copy here.

Skid Row, "The Gang's All Here" Lyrics

Burnin' down the city and I'm getting with the gang

Street fight, car crash, starting with a bang Working up the money cuz someone's getting busted

Tricky little Vicky was the only girl he trusted Looks like we're walkin cuz the car got jacked

Don't worry 'bout it cuz we got your back (he said) Alright alright

The gangs all here, the gang's all here

Alright alright

The gangs all here, the gang's all here tonight Bloodshot sun is rising, jumping in the fire

Falling out, shutting down, preaching to the choir Jonny's drinking nitro, hanging from the ceiling

Everybody's dizzy and they're losing all the feeling They started yelling from behind the door

The punches started when they hit the floor Alright alright

The gangs all here, the gang's all here

Alright alright

The gangs all here, the gang's all here

Alright alright

The gangs all here, the gang's all here

Alright alright

The gangs all here, the gang's all here Nobody's waiting for the wolves to come home Alright alright

The gangs all here, the gang's all here

Alright alright

The gangs all here, the gang's all here

Alright alright

The gangs all here, the gang's all here

Alright alright

The gangs all here, the gang's all here

Skid Row, "The Gang's All Here"

Skid Row, The Gang's All Here Album Art + Track Listing

Skid Row, 'The Gang's All Here' earMUSIC loading...

01. "Hell Or High Water"

02. "The Gang’s All Here"

03. "Not Dead Yet"

04. "Time Bomb"

05. "Resurrected"

06. "Nowhere Fast"

07. "When The Lights Come On"

08. "Tear It Down"

09. "October’s Song"

10. "World’s On Fire"