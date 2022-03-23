Skid Row have made another singer switch, as revealed with the premiere of a new song from their upcoming album The Gang's All Here, earlier today on Eddie Trunk's Trunk Nation SiriusXM show. Having spent the last few years with former DragonForce frontman ZP Theart handling vocals, the band is moving on with Erik Gronwall, formerly of the band H.E.A.T., taking the lead.

A snippet of the album title track can be heard in the teaser for Trunk's show below. The album will arrive on Oct. 14 via earMusic, while the first single/title track will officially be released on Friday (March 25).

The band in a statement (as reported by BraveWords), "It's a new era for Skid Row. With a new album, a new single and a world tour, we've added a new voice. Welcome powerhouse vocalist Erik Grönwall, formerly from the band H.E.A.T. from Sweden."

Grönwall added, “Ladies and gents. I hereby declare the circle of all fucking circles complete. You’re looking at the new singer of @officialskidrow #skidrow #erikgronwall”

Theart joined the band in 2016, having followed previous vocalist Tony Harnell, but the band did not release any new recorded music during his time with the group.

Skid Row have been through a series of vocalists since their split with Sebastian Bach in 1996. Johnny Solinger had the longest run, taking over vocal duties when they reactivated in 1999. He remained in the role until 2015 when Harnell took over. Solinger passed away in June 2021 after battling liver failure.