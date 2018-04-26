In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from April 26, 2018:

- With Papa Roach's Infest marking its eighteenth anniversary earlier this week, Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley tweeted about the impact the album had on him as a young musician, calling it "arguably the most important record of my life." See more of his comments here.

- Power Trip had a huge 2017, but they weren't exactly an overnight success. In fact, the rockers are giving fans a refresher of the work they did prior to the Nightmare Logic album, issuing Opening Fire: 2008-2014 tomorrow (April 27). Digital pre-orders are available here, while LP, CD and cassette editions are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

- Rhino has announced that they will issue an expanded edition of Sepultura's classic Arise album on June 15. The newly remastered set comes with 28 bonus tracks, including previously unreleased material, concert recordings, remixes and a cover of Motorhead's "Orgasmatron."

- You may soon hear My Chemical Romance's Mikey Way, but not in the way you expected. The musician has reportedly voiced the character of Snarl in the upcoming Transformers: Power of the Primes animated series. The 10-episode series will debut May 1 on Tumblr and go90. Way joins a voice cast that also includes Ron Perlman, Jaime King, Mark Hamill, Will Wheaton, Judd Nelson and WWE wrestler Samoa Joe. Watch the trailer here.

- Bad Religion look to be back in the studio. Both Brett Gurewitz and Brian Baker have posted photos that suggest they've started working on new music, with Baker adding a resolute "Finally" caption to his post.

- Congrats are in order for Linkin Park and their guitarist/distinguished UCLA alumnus Brad Delson, who will be honored on May 18 at the college's annual Spring Sing. The group will receive the George & Ira Gershwin award at the event.

- Looks like we've got a new Mastodon video coming on Friday (April 27). The band just posted a teaser for "Clandestiny" that can be seen here.

- Kobra and the Lotus have added a fresh take to Fleetwood Mac's hit song "The Chain." Singer Kobra says, "We couldn't be more stoked to release the final closer to our Prevail album series!! We've chosen a classic, recorded in 1976, and we hope to connect and carry the magic forward from that musical era." Watch the band's new video for the song right here.

- After recently revealing her cover of Danzig's "Devil's Plaything," Liv Sin has now issued a video to go along with it. Check out the clip here. The cover is featured on Liv Sin's Inverted EP, due May 25.

And also on the covers front, Mutoid Man have just released their hard rock take on the Tom Jones favorite. "She's a Lady." Now dubbed "She's a Mutoid Lady," the track turns from a swagger and swinging cut into a fuzzed out driving rocker. Take a listen here.

- Clutter is good so long as it rocks. Check out some footage of Tool's Danny Carey getting set up in the studio here.

- Within the Ruins will be back on the road later this summer. The band announced a brief East Coast-based tour in August with support from Phineas, Great American Ghost and Sentinels. See all of the stops listed here.

- Remember that time Freddy Krueger fronted Stormtroopers of Death? Scott Ian does, as he humorously posts the throwback press kit photo to prove it. Check out the posting here.

- Man With a Mission have announced an Aug. 10 street date for their latest effort, Chasing the Horizon. Century Media will issue the disc stateside, with the album featuring such standouts as "Take Me Under," "Winding Road" and "Freak It," with the latter being a collaborative effort with the Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra. The disc will arrive a bit sooner, on June 6, in their native Japan.

- Get ready to unleash your energy. Rising rockers Temples on Mars have unleashed a new video for "Gods & Kings," shot in black and white and primarily featuring the group as well as a woman dancing alone and clearly feeling the song. Watch here. The band's self-titled album is out now.

- Iowa-based upstarts The Zealots have unleashed the punishing new track "Sledge," a darkly melodic cut from their Only Rocks Live Forever disc. Take a listen here and look for the album on June 1.