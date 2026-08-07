32 ’90s Rock + Metal Songs That Debuted in Films

Here are 32 '90s rock and metal songs that debuted on movie soundtracks.

Music has always been an important element of film, whether it's just a score, a sampling of some songs or an entire soundtrack the was curated specifically for it.

During the '90s in particular, there were quite a few films that had soundtracks stacked with rock and metal songs. We already did a list that specifically focused on grunge songs, but now we're expanding it to include '90s rock and metal in general.

For this list, we're going to highlight over 30 songs that premiered on movie soundtracks, meaning they were actually released as part of the soundtrack before they appeared on an album or as a single.

An example that wouldn't count is Guns N' Roses' "You Could Be Mine," as the band released it as a single just a few weeks before it came out on the soundtrack for Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

READ MORE: 10 Actors Who Actually Sang in Rock Movies

We dug through numerous '90s movie soundtracks that first came into the world thanks to the silver screen. Funny enough, many of them were never included on a studio album at all — some appeared on compilations and box sets, others remained exclusive to the soundtracks forever.

Below, you'll learn more about the associations between the songs and films, as well if it was eventually part of an album!

Keep scrolling to travel back in time to the '90s!