Trading Vinnie Paul Stories

In the newest clip from the Beardo and Weirdo podcast, comedian Craig Gass and Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael trade stories about late Pantera legends Vinnie Paul + Dimebag Darrell.

The video, which also features an interview clip with longtime Pantera guitar tech Grady Champion, opens with Gass recollecting his experience opening for the group in late 2024. It was a small club show in Minnesota where he met Champion for the first time.

A portion of Gass' conversation with Champion airs, where the tech recollects opening Dime's guitar case which housed the guitar he played the fateful night he was murdered onstage. He and Dime's girlfriend Rita Haney opened it together, finding that the guitar had been wiped down, but not properly clean. "It was more than what we bargained for," he says of that difficult moment.

Kael lightens the mood, talking about the "Sunday Funday" dinners Vinnie used to host at his home, inviting plenty of friends over for some good eats. "He had these peanut butter stuffed jalapenos — so good. He was such an incredible host," the bassist and friend of Vinnie warmly remembers.

The conversation shifts back to a more somber note, but ends on an uplifting note that lets us all know that Vinnie Paul is still here in spirit. In visiting the Abbott brothers' grave sit on a hot, hot Texas summer day, Kael was unable to locate the plot. Asking Vinnie out loud for some help, Kael details, "I got a cold wind on the back of my neck, looked over to the right just over the hedges and I saw 'Abbott' right there."

A little assistance from Vinnie? It sure sounds like it!

Gass and Kael also swap stories about W.A.S.P.'s Black Lawless to wrap up this clip.

Watch the video below and you can hear even more stories in the full episode of the Beardo and Weirdo podcast.

