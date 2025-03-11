The long-awaited Drumming Up An Appetite cookbook by late Pantera, Damageplan and Hellyeah legend Vinnie Paul has finally arrived!

Today (March 11) would have been the drummer's 61st birthday and his memory and passion for "Sunday Funday" dinners with his close friends is immortalized in a three-chapter, 70-plug page book with Vinnie Paul's favorite recipes.

Each chapter is a Pantera pun dedicated to a different part of a meal — main courses (Reinventing the Meal), side dishes (Far Beyond Kitchen) and deserts (A Vulgar Display of Flour).

The project has been in the works for over a decade, now fully realized by publisher Z2.

Back in 2015, the legendary drummer enthused, "My cookbook will be called Drumming Up an Appetite With Vinnie Paul. How clever is that? It's got a picture of me sitting behind a drum set. I'm holding two turkey legs, which are otherwise known as drum sticks!”

cover of vinnie paul cookbook drumming up an appetite colorized drawing of drummer holding chicken drum sticks Z2 loading...

READ MORE: Rex Brown Names His Favorite Dimebag Darrell Guitar Solo (Which Was Almost Tossed!)

"It's all about cooking and having fun with it," Vinnie also said at the time. "A lot of people think cooking is throwing something in the microwave. It's something that you've really got to be passionate about, just like playing an instrument. If you put your heart and soul into it, and then you feed it to people, and you're [like], 'Oh, man! This is so good.' It makes you feel good. It's just like playing music; [people say] 'Goddamn, I love this shit!'"

Brian "Bridog" Jones, Vinnie's best friend and personal assistant, adds, “Vinnie’s BBQ action was most definitely not your average line up whether it be at his Texas or Vegas casas, or on the road prepping and cooking for all the bands and crew and even the local venue personnel, his spread was legendary! Lots of very hard work from myself and many others made this book possible. Vinnie’s recipes are now being offered to the world!”

The cookbook serves up recipes for a lot of barbecue options, spicy jalapeno-forward selections, his mom's pea soup and something called Black Sabbath shrimp which has us rather intrigued. A blackened shrimp recipe? Most likely!

Vinnie Paul, Drumming Up An Appetite Table of Contents

table of contents in vinnie paul cookbook Z2 loading...

John Bernstein, President of Z2 and a longtime friend and collaborator of Vinnie shares, “Vinnie Paul’s passion for life, music and tasty food was immeasurable. Being able to publish this cookbook for Vinnie, Bridog and his family fulfills a promise I made to him during his lifetime and we hope his recipes, stories and passion fills no hearts and stomachs for years to come."

collage of vinnie paul with apron and friends carrot top and chris kael Z2 loading...

As stated above, Drumming Up An Appetite With Vinnie Paul is out now.

Fans can purchase a copy at the Z2 webstore and explore standard and deluxe editions of the cookbook. The deluxe edition comes with a butcher paper protective dust jacket, a "Cooking Hostile" apron, 25-piece Vinnie-adorned napkin set and a "Hellyeah University Vinnie Paul Cooking Diploma."

vinnie paul cookbook with napkins and cooking hostile aprol Z2 loading...