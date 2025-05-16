The Last Person You Thought Would Be at a Slayer Show

In the latest episode of the Beardo and Weirdo podcast with comedian Craig Gass and Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael, Gass shares an old story of seeing the last person you ever thought would be at a Slayer show!

In last week's episode, the co-hosts were joined by Slayer guitarist Kerry King and Metal Blade founder Brian Slagel. This week, the good times stick in their minds, prompting Gass' story about being backstage at a show where Slayer and Megadeth were playing together in Long Beach, California.

Gass asks Kael, "When anyone says, 'Is it okay so say hi?,' what are they really saying?"

Kael, who seems to have been in this circumstance one or two (or too many) times, acknowledges that it's a request to come backstage. "Yes! You saw the pathetic-ness of it," Gass laughs.

It was the comedian's first time backstage at a Slayer show and, rather than seeing any sacrificial pits, it was just a bunch of trucks. Standard stuff backstage. Someone, a curly-haired man, recognizes Gass and introduces himself as just Kenny, stating he's a big fan.

"Are you Kenny G? What the fuck are you doing at a Slayer concert?!"

It's a fair question to ask of one of the world's most renowned smooth jazz saxophonists.

It turns out that his son is a big Slayer fan, so he brought him to see the show. And, even more expectedly, a Slayer fan pounces on one Kenny G and bellows, "Dude, I fucking love Kenny G!"

READ MORE: The Early Days of Slayer + Metal Blade

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE!

As Kenny G is talking with the fan, Gass asks his friend to take a picture. At that moment, Megadeth's Dave Mustaine gathers a group of people behind him to embrace in a prayer circle.

"That'll never happen again in human history," Gass assesses.

By happenstance, he got another photo opp at baggage claim where he cracked a joke at the worst time possible.

Meanwhile, Kael has been putting the work in on the stand-up comedy side of his career. He recently changed plans to see a concert and do another comedy set for a fan. The fan reached out saying she'd be at the comedy club on Saturday and Kael learned that the fan's dog passed away recently. So, he altered his concert plans, got up onstage and had a better set than another recent night, so it worked out for everyone!

Watch the entire clip and get more historic stories below.

About the Beardo and Weirdo Podcast

The Beardo and Weirdo podcast stars comedian and big time rock and metal fans Craig Gass and Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael. Together, they share a lot of laughs as well as personal stories that hit on serious topics such as addiction and recovery.

New episodes every Thursday.

Where to Follow & Subscribe to the Beardo and Weirdo Podcast

Follow the Podcast:

Follow Craig Gass:

Follow Chris Kael: