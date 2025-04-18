A Very Awkward Joe Walsh Story

In the latest episode of the Beardo and Weirdo podcast with comedian Craig Gass and Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael, Gass shares some personal stories about his friend and Eagles legend Joe Walsh.

Sporing an Eagles hoodie which he got at the band's show at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Gass chats about taking guitarist Frank Sidoris (Slash ft. Myles Kennedy, Mammoth WVH) to see the show. "I introduced him to one of the guys in the Eagles," the comedian says, not name-dropping. Kael eggs him on though and Gass admits it was Walsh, who he's known for 15 years.

He then shifts the storytelling to a time he brought an ex-girlfriend to a barbecue where a bunch of other musicians are. "It turns into a jam and my ex is very introverted and I know that about her ... I tried to make it as comfortable for her as possible, but she hit her limit," Gass says as they get ready to leave right as the jam session is heating up.

"We walk out the door of the house, the door opens... Joe Walsh walks in with a guitar in his hands," the story continues. Walsh asks if Gass is getting ready to leave, he says yeah and his ex, unaware she was in the presence of rock royalty asks who that person was. He tells her and she goes, "What does he do?"

And that's how Gass missed out on witnessing the jam session of a lifetime!

Watch the podcast clip directly below. For the full podcast episode, check out Beardo and Weirdo on YouTube.

